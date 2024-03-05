New partnership supports the free press in the Arctic

Dear Readers,

Every now and then, we at Arctic Today expand and modify our coverage to better offer you a glimpse at how life in the far North is changing around us.

The changes are multi-dimensional. Yes, melting ice and the almost accessible Arctic Ocean means maritime industries are being disrupted. As a result, needed innovation has driven new approaches to the future of the region. This includes everything from herbal medicines found under the ice to satellites and sustainable steel production. Everywhere change is in the offing: from climate change technology to science and biotech and even green tourism.

That’s why we developed the Arctic Business Journal for you, our readers, who are in the vanguard of this revolutionary transformation.

To better chronicle what we see around us, we have joined forces with The Barents Observer—a fearless news organization based in Kirkenes, straddling the Russian border. From this perch the Observer covers life in Russia—and its political, social and business impact on our region. This new generation of journalists – four of whom have recently escaped from Russia—report on human rights, repression, and the environmental issues in the North.

Editors Thomas Nilsen and Atle Staalesen have spent decades reporting on our region. Now they and their impressive publication are becoming full partners with Arctic Today.

Not since the tragic experiences in World War II has our corner of the world been so vital to the challenges facing our planet. Our new partnership with The Barents Observer will throw much-needed light on the critical debates and essential questions that must be addressed as we proceed through the 21st century.

Let us know what you think of our evolution, your feedback is essential to us.

And as always, we invite you to make a donation to our efforts. As nonprofit organizations, both we at Arctic Today and The Barents Observer appreciate any amount you can contribute to strengthen our news gathering and reporting.

Thank you for reading and supporting our work.