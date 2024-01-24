New Agreement Secures Danish Drone Surveillance in the Arctic

Last Thursday, Denmark’s government and six Danish parliament parties entered into the first partial agreement of the new Danish defense settlement. It was drawn up with involvement of the governments of Greenland and the Faroese Islands.

The agreement secures additional funds for new long-range drones for surveillance, intelligence, and asserting sovereignty in the Arctic and the North Atlantic. This is linked to Denmark’s continued aim for the region to be a low-tension area.

With advanced radar, sensor, and signal acquisition technology, the drones will contribute to a better overview of the ever-increasing activity in these areas – for both military and civilian use.

The decision to acquire two such drones was made in 2021 as part of the cross-political settlement on an Arctic capacity package. The initial budget was DKK 750 million, but the procurement process showed that the drones would cost significantly more than first assumed.

DKK 2,74 billion (around 400 million dollars) has now been allocated for this purchase. That the process proceeds quickly going forward is also marked a priority.

“We have a special obligation to our immediate area, and the Kingdom of Denmark will in future take greater responsibility for security in the entire region. This entails that we need to use more muscle in the Arctic and the North Atlantic. Therefore, I am very satisfied with that we have agreed to secure funding for procuring long-range drones in the first partial agreement. This is a delivery on one of the central decisions from the Arctic capacity package,” says Danish MoD Troels Lund Poulsen (Liberals).