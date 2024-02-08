New Agreement Gives US Access to Four New Military Areas in the North

Norway and the USA signed a Supplementary Defense Cooperation Agreement (SDCA) in the spring of 2021. This was approved by the Norwegian parliament in the summer of 2022 and then entered into force.

Now the two countries want to expand this cooperation to include additional military bases and facilities on Norwegian soil.

On Friday afternoon, Norwegian MoD Bjørn Arild Gram and the US Ambassador to Norway, Marc Nathanson, signed an amendment agreement establishing eight new agreed areas.

The US already has unimpeded access to and use of four military bases in Norway. In Northern Norway, these include the Ramsund Naval Station and Evenes Air Station.