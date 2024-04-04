Murmansk Governor Andrei Chibis injured in knife attack

Governor Chibis was on his way out of a public assembly hall where he had met with locals when a man attacked him with a knife. He was injured in the stomach and quickly brought to the local hospital, Telegram channel Murmansk Inside reports.

His condition was late Thursday evening unclear. However, judging from a photo from the hospital, the injury is not life-threatening.

The attacker was apprehended by representatives of law enforcement authorities.

According to Baza, the attacker was Aleksandr Bydanov, a 42 year old local man. Judging from his local social media page he is an employee at the Russian Railways. Nothing is so far known about his motives behind the attack.

Andrei Chibis regularly makes visits across the Kola Peninsula to meet with locals and fellow politicians. Footage from the meeting in Apatity shows that there was a significant number of people in the public meeting that took place in the Stroitel hall.

Andrei Chibis was appointed regional governor in 2019. He has positioned himself as an ardent supporter of the war against Ukraine and has on several occasions paid visit to occupied territories.

This story is being updated