“Moscow Sees Its Posture in the Arctic As More Exposed Than Just a Few Years Ago”

On Monday, the Norwegian Intelligence Service (NIS), the Police Security Service (PST), and the Norwegian National Security Authority (NSM) presented their public threat and risk assessments for 2024.

During the three security authorities’ joint press conference, the Chief of the NIS, Nils Andreas Stensønes, emphasized that Norway is currently facing a more serious threat situation than last year.

Stensønes pointed to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and how the country is about to gain a military upper hand. At the same time, he stated that Russia considers the Ukraine War a proxy war with the West.