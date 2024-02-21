Martin Phillips appointed group CEO of Talga

Martin Phillips has previously served as Head of Europe and Global Head of Operations at Talga. Since joining Talga in 2016, he has, among other things, been responsible for building up the Swedish operations. As CEO of the Talga Group, he will have his office in Stockholm.”We currently have operations in Sweden, England, Germany and Australia and for me it is natural to relocate permanently to Sweden to be close to both the business and the European automotive industry. It also feels particularly fun to move to Stockholm now that my Swedish language skills have begun to improve,” says Martin Phillips.Talga received an environmental permit last year to open a graphite mine in Nunasvaara, outside Vittangi in the north of Norrbotten. It is one of the world’s best deposits of graphite. The graphite will be used to produce material for anodes for batteries in a new factory to be built in Luleå Industrial Park.

“Talga faces an exciting future and develops our strategic position as a leading supplier and developer of smart materials for the green transition. I look forward to working with our dedicated team as well as our partners and customers to drive that journey,” says Martin Phillips.

Talga’s founder Mark Thompson is on the company’s board and will work on strategic and non-operational issues, as Managing Director.

“The bolstering of our leadership comes at an exciting time for Talga, and sets a pathway for the Company to best execute on the Vittangi Anode Project and advance strategic expansion options. I very much look forward to continue working closely with Martin in our mission to enable the world’s most sustainable batteries through innovative graphitic materials,” says Mark Thompson.