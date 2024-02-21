Martin Phillips appointed group CEO of Talga
Martin Phillips has been appointed CEO of Talga Group, the Australian company that will mine graphite in Vittangi, east of Kiruna, and manufacture battery anodes in Luleå.
“Talga faces an exciting future and develops our strategic position as a leading supplier and developer of smart materials for the green transition. I look forward to working with our dedicated team as well as our partners and customers to drive that journey,” says Martin Phillips.
Talga’s founder Mark Thompson is on the company’s board and will work on strategic and non-operational issues, as Managing Director.
“The bolstering of our leadership comes at an exciting time for Talga, and sets a pathway for the Company to best execute on the Vittangi Anode Project and advance strategic expansion options. I very much look forward to continue working closely with Martin in our mission to enable the world’s most sustainable batteries through innovative graphitic materials,” says Mark Thompson.