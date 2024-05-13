LKAB orders more rail cars from Kiruna Wagon

LKAB ordered 100 new rail cars in 2022. After the winter derailments on the ore railway between Kiruna and Narvik, where wagons were damaged, they are now ordering 20 more wagons from Kiruna Wagon.

“The fact that we are now making an additional investment in additional rail cars to replace those damaged in the derailments means that we improve our conditions to succeed in maintaining a high delivery rate to the ports,” says Caroline Wiss, CEO of LKAB Malmtrafik.

LKAB has put a lot of work into streamlining the flow of ore deliveries after the winter derailments. Today, there is an average of 10 fully loaded ore trains per day to Narvik harbour.

Of the 100 rail cars wagons in the original order, Kiruna Wagon has delivered 40 to date, which are now in service. 2-4 new wagons are delivered every week. All 100 wagons are expected to be delivered by the autumn. Then the production of the 20 extra wagons that LKAB has now ordered will begin. They will be delivered during October-December 2024.

“For Kiruna Wagon, this is an important additional order in an established production line. While we are happy for the order, the reason why the wagons must be built is not as fun. We are well aware that railway logistics is of the utmost importance and part of LKAB’s “red line”, so we feel proud to continue to be trusted to supply wagons to Norrbotten’s engine LKAB,” says Fredrik Kangas, CEO of Kiruna Wagon.

Even with new wagons, LKAB will find it difficult to keep up the pace of deliveries due to maintenance work on the ore line during the summer months.

Lennart Håkansson, North Sweden Business

