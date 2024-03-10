Izvestia: Admiral Moiseev takes over as Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy

Rumors started in social media on Sunday that the top brass in the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Evmenov had been dismissed.

A few hours later, Kremlin mouthpiece Izvestia reported about Evmenov’s ‘resignation’ and Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev taking over the position.

No official explanation is given. However, it is well-known that the Russian navy has lost many of its key warships in the Black Sea after drone attacks by Ukraine.

Aleksandr Moiseev was Chief of the Black Sea fleet from 2018 till he was appointed Commander of the Northern Fleet in May 2019.

In 2020, he was promoted to Admiral with three stars on his uniform. As commander of the Northern Fleet, Admiral Moiseev has sent thousands of soldiers to their deaths on the battlefields in Ukraine.

Moiseev has a background as an engineer in the electronic warfare division of the Northern Fleet. In 1992 he became senior assistant commander aboard the Bryansk, a Delta-IV ballistic missile submarine based in Gadziyevo. He later served onboard the sister vessels Karelia and Novomoskovsk.

In October 2019, Moiseev visited Kirkenes in Norway as part of the official Russian delegation marking the 75th anniversary of the Red Army’s entry to Norway’s northeast corner.