🇳🇴 Industrial AI company Intelecy appoints Camilla Gjetvik as new CEO

8

Gjetvik is a seasoned AI executive and a proven company builder, making her an ideal fit for Intelecy’s vision of using AI to enable more sustainable industrial production.

Intelecy is a pioneer in no-code AI applications for optimizing industrial processes to reduce waste, emissions, energy consumption, and costs. The company is now strengthening its leadership team with a new CEO. Camilla Gjetvik brings a strong track record to Intelecy, having demonstrated unparalleled expertise in building and scaling AI companies internationally. She joins Intelecy from a position as COO of Boost AI, where she led the company to exceptional growth together with its tech founder and CEO. Having established the company as a global leader in conversational AI and grown the company revenue to more than 100 million NOK in 5 years, she secured growth capital from a top-tier PE-fund.

“Intelecy’s innovative and user-friendly no-code AI products deliver significant value to our industrial customers. Joining at this exciting time, I look forward to leading its talented team in the next phase of growth. We will accelerate the use of AI in the industry to solve global problems such as improving resource and asset utilization, saving energy and reducing waste.”

Camilla Gjetvik, the new CEO at Intelecy

Gjetvik succeeds Intelecy’s tech founder Bertil Helseth, who transitions to leading the product development as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Intelecy. The recruitment follows an extensive search and is fully supported by the management team. It signals Intelecy’s transition to sustained growth. Helseth expresses enthusiasm with the hiring of Gjetvik:

“We have been in search of the right CEO for the next phase, one that can build the company as a global leader in no-code industrial AI. I am thrilled to welcome Camilla, who has already had great success in leading and accelerating growth for a no-code AI company. Her proven track record will undoubtedly contribute to our success in the realm of Industrial AI. This transition allows me to focus on driving product development and driving innovation.”

Bertil Helseth, Founder and CTO at Intelecy

Helseth’s deepened focus on product innovation will ensure Intelecy remains at the forefront of no-code AI innovation for manufacturing. Under Gjetvik’s leadership, the company is well-positioned to further expand its impact enabling the industry to reduce waste, emissions, energy consumption, and costs.

Intelecy’s seed round in 2023 was backed by a strong investor consortium, led by Yara Growth Ventures, the VC arm of Yara International, the world’s leading crop nutrition company.

“The board and the investors are incredibly pleased with the addition of Gjetvik to the management team. She brings extensive experience in company building, having scaled an innovative AI startup from the seed stage to the growth stage in record time. She is the right person to realize our long-term goal, which is to take Intelecy to a global leadership position in the industrial AI market.”

Jon Øyvind Eriksen, Chair of the board of directors at Intelecy

Contact information

Anna Olsson

Chief Commercial Officer

Phone: +47 982 22 841

About Intelecy

Intelecy is an innovative SaaS company with one clear goal: enabling sustainable production within the industry. Intelecy’s no-code Industrial AI platform is tailored for industrial data and made for industrial citizens. The easy-to-use tools empower engineers and operators to create, use, and operationalize sophisticated AI algorithms, without prior coding knowledge. By using Intelecy, a wide range of industrial companies improve resource utilization, prevent unplanned downtime, increase capacity, and minimize their environmental impact. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Intelecy is backed by the investors Aidiom, Investinor and Yara Growth Ventures. www.intelecy.com.

Originally published on 19 January by Intelecy.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.