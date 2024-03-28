In Moscow’s ‘master plan’ for remote Arctic town Dikson is a boom in extractive industry and thousands of commuter jobs

A fancy document presented by a group of consultancy companies outlines billions of rubles of investments in upgraded infrastructure and building of new hotels. But on top of the wishing list of the local population is proper healthcare and housing.