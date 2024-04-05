Ilmatar: Year of action and change – Sustainability Review for 2023 published

Today we have published our Sustainability Review for 2023. The comprehensive review has been created with consideration to environmental, social and corporate responsibility themes relevant to our business. It presents the progress we have made in our sustainability work in 2023 and matters which we are going to develop under 2024.

In 2023, our ESG strategy for 2024-2027 was approved and we conducted a double materiality assessment. This sustainability review describes the sustainability topics defined by our stakeholders to be the most material for our business.

In 2023 our sustainability work and reporting took many big and concrete steps forward. I am happy that we can present a sustainability review for 2023 that includes more data about our material topics. At the same time, we are eager to develop our sustainability reporting even further to meet the changing reporting requirements and make our sustainability reporting even more comprehensive, says Vilma Wiitakorpi Björkman, Vice President, Communications, Marketing & ESG at Ilmatar.

The Sustainability Review 2023 is published in Finnish and English. It is based on established international guidelines and standards regarding corporate sustainability reporting and has been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) sustainability reporting standards. The Sustainability Review 2023 can be read via this link

Originally published on 4 April by Ilmatar.

