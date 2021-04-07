Hikers evacuated as more lava flows from new fissures at Icelandic volcano

Hikers near an Icelandic volcano had to be evacuated on Monday, according to media reports, as lava continued to ooze from newly opened fissures at the mountain.

Drone footage filmed over the crater shows the molten lava bubbling and spurting, and gushing down the sides of the volcano.

[New fissures have opened at an erupting Icelandic volcano]

The volcanic eruption near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of the capital, started last month and has been ongoing ever since and has attracted thousands of Icelanders to visit.

Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hot spot as the two plates move in opposite directions.