Greenland looks west as the Arctic heats up

15

With its first ever strategy for foreign affairs and security Greenland cements its firm position within the western world. Facing an unpredictable Russia, Greenland wants stronger relations with the US and Canada and a new high-level Arctic North American Forum for the leaders of all indigenous territories.

The government of Greenland — known as Naalakkersuisut — is proposing the creation of a high-level Arctic North American Forum that establishes closer ties with indigenous leadership and elected assemblies in Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories and Yukon in Canada and their counterparts in Alaska.

Greenland’s first ever foreign policy, defense and security strategy was published on 21 February. In its forewords Greenland’s foreign minister Vivian Motzfeldt writes that the government in Nuuk believes that there is room for a forum, where governmental decision makers and parliamentarians in Alaska, in Arctic Canada and Greenland can meet and share their experiences, learn from each other and initiate concrete collaborations.

The strategy document ‘Cooperation in the Arctic’ states that Greenland finds it important that those who are able to cooperate develop their collaboration where possible.

“The aim is to allow the governments and parliaments to meet and talk about their challenges, developments and solutions. As greater interaction has developed it is evident that the different North American areas — despite their differences — are facing many of the same opportunities and challenges. All are in the Arctic with similar climates and coasts towards the Arctic Ocean,” the text reads.

Naallakkersuisut claims that indigenous leaders across North America would benefit from increased cooperation in such diverse fields as the social and health sectors, education, climate change adaptation, the development of mineral resources, mobility of mine workers, renewable energy, tourism and the arts.

Human rights and Russia sanctions

The 27 pages long strategy, cements Greenland’s long-standing position within the broader western world, but also voices the country’s concerns about a potential arms race with Russia in the Arctic, brought about by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its continued military build up in the Arctic.

Greenland’s new strategy underscores Naalakkersuisut’s commitment to international human rights conventions, human rights norms and standards and Greenland’s long-standing commitment to western and pan-Arctic alliances and institutions like NATO, the EU, the Arctic Council, the Inuit Circumpolar Council and the Nordic Council.

Greenland seeks to open a representative office with the UN in New York, place an official with the UN in Geneva and expand relations with Canada through the opening of a representative office in Ottawa. A similar office in Washington was opened in 2014.

Greenland also subscribes to current western sanctions against Russia and acknowledges that the Arctic security landscape is changing as a result of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

“Conflicts and security matters impact the whole world and demand precautions and that decisions on security and defense policy must be made — also in Greenland and in the Arctic whether we like it or not. We must contribute to these discussions and decisions in a qualified way,” the strategy states.

It does not mention Russia directly, but spells out how Greenland is threatened by “covert actions that hit civilian infrastructures and communication without respect for international law.”

“Greenland experiences malicious cyber-attacks and must protect its civilian infrastructure better,” it claims. For several days in 2022, attacks by still unidentified hackers paralyzed parts of Greenland’s political institutions and the main hospital in Nuuk.

A Peace Center in Nuuk

Naalakkersuisut stresses Greenland’s commitment to continued security cooperation with the US, which runs Pituffik Space Base, a large military base in North Greenland. A sophisticated radar at the base is part of an early warning system designed to protect the US against missile attacks, not least from the Russian Arctic. The document states that the US remains one of Greenland’s closest allies. Denmark’s Arctic Command, headquartered in Nuuk, still protects Greenland’s borders, but Naalakkersuisut is aware that Denmark’s military powers are limited.

“Through the Defense Agreement of 1951 the US is in reality the military defender of Greenland during a possible military conflict. Greenland will continue its good dialogue with the US about defense cooperation — with an understanding that Greenland plays a very important role for the US’s defense against outside threats in particular from the Arctic region,” the strategy reads.

Uffe Østergaard, professor emeritus of European history at Copenhagen Business School, finds that the strategy broadly aligns Greenland’s position with that of the broader Kingdom of Denmark, to which Greenland belongs, but he finds the new strategy’s approach to the US somewhat limited.

“Greenland appears happy about the US interest in Greenland, but the strategy contains very little analysis of this interest. It mentions Pituffik Space Base, but there is nothing about US interests in Greenland’s minerals, the new Arctic shipping routes or other of Greenland’s important resources,” he told Arctic Today.

A region of peace

In the new strategy Naalakkersuisut stresses Greenland’s long-standing position that the Arctic should remain a low-tension region. It has long been the view in Nuuk that an arms race and increased military presence in the Arctic will not benefit indigenous communities.

“Greenland basically does not wish for increased military presence and from the outset any new military activity should contribute to the maintenance of low tension,” the text says. “We must not be naïve. But we must not give up where peace is concerned. We must study how peace is maintained and achieved elsewhere in the world. Unlike many other regions the Arctic is not a region that has seen countless wars. On the contrary.”

For that end, Greenland will establish a Peace Center in Greenland, hopefully in collaboration with external contributors, with a focus on peace in the Arctic.

Greenland’s government also spells out its position that no non-Arctic states should aim for increased permanent military presence in the Arctic, an argument that seems to relate to current debates about NATO’s future plans in the Arctic. At their summit last July, the NATO governments agreed that NATO should design its first regional plan for the North Atlantic and the Arctic.

“Greenland is against the expansion of the permanent military presence of non-Arctic states that would contribute to further militarization of the Arctic. This must be avoided. Greenland will also ask that restraint in relation to further militarization is exercised among the Arctic countries,” the strategy says.

While Naalakkersuisut seems to oppose a stronger military presence in the region, it broadly acknowledges the need for increased monitoring of military activity in and around Greenland and in the Arctic.

Special mention is made of the so-called GIUK straits between Greenland, Iceland and the UK, where the defense forces of the US, Norway, Denmark, the UK and others are already on frequent look-out for Russian military submarines and other vessels.

“We must do our part and contribute to the monitoring of the GIUK-gap. We shall monitor and not contribute to an arms race in the Arctic,” the strategy says.

Cooperation with China?

The new strategy also addresses the thorny issue of Greenland’s relations with China.

Denmark and the US harbor serious concerns that China might gain influence in Greenland, which has a population of only 56,000 and a small economy.

Already, China is among the largest export markets for Greenlandic fish and shrimp with Greenland opening a representative office in Beijing in 2023. Private Chinese firms have shown significant interests in Greenland’s rich mineral resources, including some of the world’s largest deposits of rare earth minerals, and in 2018, one of China’s largest construction companies, China Communications Construction Company Ltd, was invited by Nuuk to enter a bid for the construction of two large airports in Greenland—a prospect that the Danish government put a stop to.

In Greenland’s new foreign policy strategy, Naalakkersuisut reiterates its position that Greenland is free to trade with any partner.

“Greenland will work to attract investments for suitable sectors from like-minded countries. Greenland will, however, not exclude cooperation with other countries, who accept and respect our values and legislation,” the strategy goes.

Elsewhere in the document, however, Naalakkersusiut promises to establish by law a new screening process for foreign investments in Greenland. It also says that new security considerations will weigh in if the question of foreign investments from debatable origins—read China—should become relevant again.

“Greenland basically stands for democracy, human rights, respect for international law and the right to self-determination. In a changing world we must stand firm on international law, peace and order in the global community. For this reason there are countries that we — like other like minded countries — for reasons of security- and defense will have to limit our cooperation with,” the new strategy says.

More trade with the US and Canada

China and other Asian economies remain prime targets for Greenland’s exports of seafood, but in its new strategy Naalakkersuisut places an even stronger emphasis on increased trade with the US and Canada.

“In an unstable world, we must work to strengthen our safe access to supplies and we must see if we can develop more trade with our North American neighbors. There are trade barriers today that are very much in the way of trade and that can only be removed politically,” the strategy reads.

“For many years, Greenland’s trade with our close neighbors to the west and southwest has not been worth mentioning. We must change that, which is why a focus on the markets in North America both for imports and exports is a special priority,” the text says.

Deliberations in Greenland about the new strategy have delayed for two years a broader Arctic Strategy for the Kingdom of Denmark, to which Greenland belongs. The Kingdom’s Arctic Strategy expired in 2021, and Denmark is presently the only Arctic country without an active Arctic strategy.

Denmark holds sovereignty over Greenland and the semi-autonomous government in Nuuk has no formal influence on the Kingdom’s defense and security policies. In the last couple of years, however, Greenland’s political leaders have been much closer involved in negotiations with Denmark about the Kingdom’s defense and security in the Arctic.

Greenland’s new strategy for foreign affairs, defense and security was published Wednesday 21 January in Greenlandic and Danish. An English version is expected on the website of Naalakkersuisut in the near future. Translations for this article were done by Martin Breum.

Danish journalist and author Martin Breum is based in Copenhagen. He is a frequent contributor to ArcticToday.