Freyr Battery Awarded NOK 8,8 Million

Freyr Battery was recently awarded NOK 8,850,000 from the Research Council of Norway.

Just before Christmas, the research council awarded NOK 216 million apportioned to 25 businesses. The money will go to innovation and research, contributing to reaching Norway’s climate and energy objectives. Freyr Battery was one of the recipients.

The company will use the money to streamline the production line at the test factory in Mo I Rana, Northern Norway, according to Rana Blad.

The allocation of funds was disclosed on December 18th last year, not long after Freyr announced cuts in the form of terminations and the scaling-down of the battery production in Mo i Rana. This resulted from the company moving production to the US and the Giga America factory. The Giga Arctic in Rana municipality has been put on hold while awaiting funds from the Ministry of Trade, Industries and Fisheries.

According to the company, around NOK 9,5 million is needed to start production in Mo i Rana.

In the meantime, Freyr is investing in the pilot factory CQP in Rana, where production has already begun. The factory has produced semi-automatic battery cells and will now develop the technology to become fully automated.

Freyr was the only Northern Norwegian business receiving funds from the research council in this round.