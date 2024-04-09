Finnair to link Helsinki and Ivalo with Kirkenes

The route will be year-around with three weekly flights; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. It will be operated with Finnair’s 68-seater ATR propeller aircraft that today fly interregional routes domestically in Finland and to destinations in the Nordics and the Baltics.

Kirkenes will be Finnair’s third destination in northern Norway. From before, both Tromsø and Bodø are connected with Rovaniemi and Helsinki.

“We are delighted to introduce a destination that further strengthens our already extensive network in the Arctic region. The new route enables a smooth connection for customers travelling up to northern Norway, making it fast and easy to reach the destination from Helsinki,” says Ole Orvér, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair.

In recent years, Finnish Lapland has experienced a boom in international tourism, especially during the winter season. From the ski resort in Saariselkä, busloads of especially Asia travellers have this winter flocked to Kirkenes to experience the Barents Sea coast and get a taste of the King Crab.

In the 1960s and early 1970s, Finnair had a route from Helsinki via Ivalo to Kirkenes.