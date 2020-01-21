Finnair expands its network across northern borders into Norway and Russia

The Finnish carrier is adding routes from Helsinki to Bodø and Murmansk.

Finnair, the national carrier of Finland, is taking advantage of its role as an important airline for Asian tourists heading to destinations inside the Arctic Circle and opening new routes to Norway and Russia.

In 2018, Finnair in cooperation with regional airliner Widerøe, opened its first route to Tromsø. There are now three weekly flights between the Finnish capital and the largest city in northern Norway.

Now, Finnair has announced the start of a summer route to Bodø, also in northern Norway, beginning in May. The route will have two flights a week until September.

For Murmansk, Russia’s unofficial Arctic capital on the Kola Peninsula, Finnair will fly four times a week this summer with first flight on May 9, SeverPost reports.

Tromsø will remain the airport in northern Scandinavia with most direct international flights.

Last Saturday, Scandinavian carrier SAS saw the take-off of its first flight to the EU capital Brussels, Tromsø newspaper Nordlys reports. There are now direct flights from Tromsø to Frankfurt, Gdansk, Helsinki, Brussels, Copenhagen, London, München and Stockholm.