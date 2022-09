"Our defense forces are well prepared and the situation is closely monitored."

OSLO —Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighboring Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s order of military mobilization, the Nordic country’s defense minister said on Wednesday.

“Regarding Finland’s surroundings, I can say that the military situation is stable and calm,” Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said. “Our defense forces are well prepared and the situation is closely monitored.”

Reporting by Essi Lehto.