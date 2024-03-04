Delivery of Final Modules for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Project Highlights Challenge of Designing Effective Sanctions

In a sense Adkins is not wrong when he says that Red Box is simply delivering “steel structures.”

However, the structures are carefully engineered to house hundreds of millions of USD of equipment to compress and produce LNG. Each module can weigh up to 14,000 tons.

When does it become more than a “steel structure?”

The two modules delivered to Belokamenka last week are designed to accommodate gas turbines driving compressors and house refrigeration string A and B, Novatek documents show. The refrigeration process was subsequently re-designed to replace gas turbines with electric drives when American supplier Baker Hughes did not deliver the required gas turbines.

As such the modules should fall under the EU’s 5th round of sanctions from May 2022 prohibiting “the sale, supply, transfer or export, directly or indirectly, goods or technology suited for the liquefaction of natural gas.”

However, the specific technology used to produce the LNG, e.g. motors and compressors, may have been shipped separately to Belokamenka to be added to the modules on site.

Initial photographs of the modules at Belokamenka did not offer a definitive answer.

“I could not identify if the electric motors and compressors were installed though. The installation will likely happen in Belokamenka. So technically yes, those are only steel structures,” explains Mehdy Touil, a LNG Operations Specialist, who in the past worked as a senior operator for Novatek’s neighboring Yamal project.

At what point does a “steel structure” become more than just an assemblage of I-beams and pipes? And at what point does a module that is clearly designed to house equipment to liquefy natural gas become sanctioned technology for the production of LNG?

If you ask Red Box’s Adkins, even a 14,000 ton module that took hundreds of shipyard workers and engineers 18 months to assemble is still just a “steel structure,” independent of what its final purpose may be.