Copenhagen fashion week to ban exotic skins from its catwalks: The Guardian

The organizers of Copenhagen fashion week have decided to ban exotic skins and feathers from next year’s event, The Guardian reports. The prohibition follows similar moves from smaller industry events hosted by cities including Stockholm and Melbourne.

– After many years of work by animal rights campaigners, fur has now been banned by most of the luxury sector’s biggest brands, including Burberry and Chanel. “It really does prove to me that these organisation–fashion weeks, potential brands–can take these big steps when pushed.” fair fashion campaigner Venetia La Manna told the paper.

– However, the industry is generally less critical of exotic skins and feathers. Last month, an aviary’s worth of feathers were on display on the catwalks of New York, London, Paris and Milan. They also featured prominently on red carpet during the awards seasons.

– Some people who are against the practice say that consumers are conditioned to be more tolerant of cruelty towards a cold-blooded reptile than a furry mammal. “It’s really difficult for people to connect with the reality that a crocodile or a snake is absolutely sentient in the same way that a fox or a mink is,” says Emma Håkansson, the founding director of Collective Fashion Justice.

