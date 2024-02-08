Compodium acquires video service in Norway

LULEÅ The Luleå company Compodium acquires the Norwegian company Confrere, which is a leading provider of video solutions for doctors and health care in Norway.

For the past 18 months, Confrere has been owned by Carasent Norge AS, which now wants to focus on its core business, an EHR system and other solutions for the health sector.”For us, it was very important that our customers are taken over by a long-term and serious player with well-functioning solutions. We are therefore pleased with this agreement with Compodium where we feel confident that our customers get just that,” says Daniel Öhman CEO of Carasent ASA.

For Compodium, the acquisition means that it expands in the Nordic region and can offer Confrere’s video service as a complement to Compodium’s services in the Swedish market.

“We at Compodium are humbled by the trust entrusted to us and welcome Confrere’s customers to our existing group of satisfied customers. We will ensure a smooth transition and make sure Confrere continues to be the world-class video solution it has been since 2018,” says Jón Grétar Guðjónsson, CEO of Compodium.

Compodium International AB delivers secure video conferencing in healthcare, defense, large companies and organizations. Compodium has a secure production platform, and framework agreements with all Swedish regions and operational responsibility for the video infrastructure on Sjunet, a quality-assured communication network for health and social care. Compodium is listed on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.