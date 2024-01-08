China Continues to Deliver Prefabricated Modules in Support of Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 Project

Despite mounting Western sanctions Novatek continues to receive prefabricated modules for its Arctic LNG 2 project. Two heavy lift vessels, Audax and Pugnax, departed from Penglai, China on January 6th with destination Murmansk, Russia.

Satellite imagery indicates Audax and Pugnax loaded liquefied natural gas (LNG) modules during a six-day period in late December and early January. By January 8th they had entered the Sea of Japan heading north toward the Bering Sea.

A winter transit of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) routinely takes around three weeks and both vessels are estimated to arrive in Murmansk in mid-February.