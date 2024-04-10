CEO Martin Lindqvist leaves SSAB

He joined SSAB in 1998 and became CEO in 2011. During his time as CEO, SSAB has acquired the Finnish company Rautaruukki and launched the Hybrit project together with the mining company LKAB and the energy company Vattenfall. Last week, SSAB decided to build a new steel plant in Luleå.

“I’m very happy to have had the privilege to be part of this incredible journey together with many proud and skilled employees at SSAB. At some point, you have to step down and for me that time has come. In the future, I will spend more time on board assignments and advisory roles,” says Martin Lindqvist.

Martin Lindqvist has a six-month notice period but will stay until a replacement is appointed.

“During Martin’s time as CEO, SSAB has developed into a publicly traded company with global markets and a strong financial position. He has been fundamental in building the company that SSAB is today and in driving the transformation to fossil-free production. He is a very appreciated leader and CEO. I want to thank Martin for his efforts for the company and wish him the best of luck in his future assignments,” says SSAB Board Chairman Lennart Evrell.

The recruitment process to find a successor will start immediately.

Lennart Håkansson

[email protected]