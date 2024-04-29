Canadian North says new jets will cut Iqaluit-Montreal travel time

Airline announces jet service days after competitor reveals plans to fly direct between Iqaluit, Montreal

Canadian North says its updated jet service connecting Iqaluit to Kuujjuaq and Montreal will cut passengers’ travel time by one-third.

Starting June 2, the airline will offer twice-weekly service connecting the three communities using its new 737-700 jets, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Currently, the Iqaluit-Kuujjuaq leg is served by a turboprop plane. The Kuujjuaq-Montreal leg has long been served by a jet.

Canadian North introduced the first two of its five new Boeing 737-700s two weeks ago. One is already in service on the existing route between Montreal and Kuujjuaq.

Canadian North says it will get passengers from Iqaluit to Montreal — through Kuujjuaq — in less than four hours. The current service takes a little more than six hours, according to the airline’s booking site.

Canadian North announced the change to its service just days after competitor Chrono Aviation said it is adding a new direct commercial flight connecting Iqaluit and Montreal.

Chrono Aviation already transports Baffinland Iron Mine Corp. employees on the route, and will open approximately 40 seats to commercial passengers starting Aug. 6, for $699 one way.

Canadian North has not said how much its 737-700 flights linking Iqaluit, Kuujjuaq and Montreal will cost.

According to information on the Canadian North website, for its existing Iqaluit-Kuujjuaq-Montreal service, the cheapest one-way flights, starting May 10, cost $1,507.58.

On Thursday, airline spokesperson Trevor Wilde noted Canadian North serves 35 communities and “Canadian North is an essential service that provides cargo, food, medical supplies, medical passenger movement and connects the entire Arctic. We are committed to make life better in ALL the communities we serve,” he said.

He said the expanded service was months in the making and is part of the airline’s overall fleet renewal strategy. In the coming months, he said, more announcements can be expected.

Referring to Chrono’s new Iqaluit-Montreal service, Wilde said, “We welcome any additional service to the North. Despite the other offer being largely subsidized by a private mining company.”