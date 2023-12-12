Canadian North names Kuujjuaq’s Shelly De Caria CEO, president

Kuujjuaq’s Shelly De Caria has been named CEO and president of Canadian North after briefly leading the airline on an interim basis.

The announcement came in a news release from the airline late Friday afternoon.

De Caria was not available for an interview, a spokesperson said.

“I am deeply humbled and honoured to lead Canadian North at this critical time,” De Caria said in the news release.

“With the dedicated efforts of our exceptional team, I am confident in our ability to enhance our operational focus, ensuring reliable and efficient passenger and cargo services.”

De Caria’s experience in the airline business goes back a decade.

Previously, she worked at First Air before its merger with Canadian North. In September, De Caria was named Canadian North’s vice-president of sales, marketing and distribution.

In October, the airline announced what it described as a “strategic leadership transition” in which De Caria was appointed to replace former CEO Michael Rodyniuk on an interim basis.

With her promotion, De Caria became the first Inuk to lead Canadian North.

The airline also announced Friday that Trevor Wilde—who helped co-ordinate the wildfire evacuations in Yellowknife over the summer—has been appointed to De Caria’s former vice-president position in sales and marketing, on an interim basis.

The news release described De Caria’s appointment as a “new chapter” in the airline’s leadership, with a promise to improve services.

“Our purpose extends beyond just transportation; it’s about genuinely serving these communities and enhancing their lives,” she said.

“This is my promise—to each individual and every community we serve—that improving their lives is at the core of everything we do at Canadian North.”