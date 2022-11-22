Bureau of Land Management schedules Ambler road decision for late 2023

In a court filing last week, the agency said a decision would come in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The federal Bureau of Land Management said in a court filing last week that it will issue its final decision on Alaska Industrial and Economic Development Authority’s proposed Ambler road project in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Trump administration had previously approved the controversial, 200-mile road, which would run through Gates of the Arctic National Park and access a major mining district in the Kobuk River watershed.

But the Biden administration, under pressure from some of the tribal groups opposed to the road, is drafting a supplemental environmental impact statement and studying preliminary comments to see if it needs to consider alternatives, it said in Tuesday’s federal court brief.

