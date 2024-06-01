Bombers from Olenya attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Last night’s massive missile and drone attack across Ukraine was mainly targeting energy infrastructure.

In Lviv Oblast in the western part of the country emergency services reported on Telegram about four people injured and as several energy infrastructure facilities were hit.

Similar hits were reported from Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, newspaper Kyiv Independent reports.

It was at 00:41 am Ukraine’s Air Force reported on Telegram about four Tu-95MS bombers from Olenya air base on the Kola Peninsula being airborne. Two other similar bombers took off from the Engels air base in Saratov region.

In the following hours a total of 35 Kh-101 or Kh-555 cruise missiles were launched from the Tu-95MS bombers. Of those, 30 were shot down according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Several of the Tu-95MS were over the Caspian Sea when launching missiles towards Ukraine.

The attack comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Stockholm met with Nordic leaders who agreed to provide more air defence and support for Ukrainian defence industry.