Believes the Barents Region Has a PR Problem

Is there a future for young people in the North?

“Yes, but it is up to us, here and now, to choose what that future looks like.”

The statement belongs to Martin Gamst Johnsen, Chair of the Barents Regional Youth Council. Johnsen was born, raised, and is currently living in Tromsø in Northern Norway – “the Paris of the North.”

In recent years, the flow of migration has moved one way, namely southward. Johnsen wants more young people to stay and look northward.

“One must look at the needs that will arise. The world is changing more than ever, and we have bigger problems than before. If young people are to stay and look northwards, there must be good job opportunities.”

Johnsen highlights war, the cost of living, and climate change as examples of current experiences for young people in the Barents region.