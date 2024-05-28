Arctic tourism benefits from warmer winters in the Alps
By Andrew Blackman - May 28, 2024
Arctic countries are becoming more popular winter holiday destinations as central European ski resorts experience rising temperatures, Skift reports.
- European airlines have increased the number of flights serving the Arctic region to cash in on winter-sports enthusiasts looking for more reliable weather conditions.
- Airlines are offering flights on some routes for the first time, according to the report. That, according to Skift, suggests “a shift in travel demand and broader consumer behaviors.”
- Lufthansa, British Airways, Iberia, SAS and Finnair are among the airlines that are increasing their flights to Arctic destinations.