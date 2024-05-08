Arctic Deep Expedition Searches For Undiscovered Life Forms

The Ocean Census launches an ambitious expedition to explore the depths of the Arctic Ocean, aiming to redefine understanding of its biodiversity, reports Dive Magazine. The expedition is deploying advanced technology and multidisciplinary expertise to search for undiscovered life forms thriving in the extreme and uncharted habitats of the Arctic Ocean. Led by a coalition including The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census Alliance, UiT (The Arctic University of Norway), and ROV specialists REV Ocean, the mission involves: