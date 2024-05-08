Arctic Deep Expedition Searches For Undiscovered Life Forms
By Elías Thorsson - May 8, 2024
The Ocean Census launches an ambitious expedition to explore the depths of the Arctic Ocean, aiming to redefine understanding of its biodiversity, reports Dive Magazine. The expedition is deploying advanced technology and multidisciplinary expertise to search for undiscovered life forms thriving in the extreme and uncharted habitats of the Arctic Ocean. Led by a coalition including The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census Alliance, UiT (The Arctic University of Norway), and ROV specialists REV Ocean, the mission involves:
- A team of 36 scientists and media experts from 15 leading academic institutions collaborate to delve into uncharted Arctic habitats.
- Equipped with the 6000-meter-rated ROV Aurora, the team sets sail onboard the RV Kronprins Haakon to sample and film remote marine environments in the Fram Strait passage between Greenland and Svalbard.
- Targeting diverse deep-sea habitats such as hydrothermal vents, abyssal plains, and seamounts, the expedition aims to uncover hundreds of new species, including those potentially impacted by deep-sea mining.
- The Arctic Deep Expedition initiates UiT’s Extreme24 mission, leading to further exploration of the Borealis mud volcano in the Barents Sea. Post-expedition, a taxonomic workshop will accelerate species discovery and contribute to global marine biodiversity understanding.