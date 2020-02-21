An avalanche on Svalbard has killed two German tourists

The two were part of a group traveling around Fridtjofbreen, about 60 kilometers west of Longyearbyen.

OSLO — Two Germans were killed on Thursday when an avalanche hit a glacier in the western part of the Arctic archipelago of Svalbard, Norwegian news agency NTB said.

The two were part of a guided group traveling with a Russian tourist company, the office of the governor of Svalbard said on its website.

The avalanche occurred in the area around Fridtjofbreen, about 60 kilometers (40 miles) west of Longyearbyen, the biggest settlement on the archipelago.

A helicopter with rescue personnel and an avalanche dog were sent to the scene, the governor’s office said.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty.