American commandos game out a great-power war: Washington Post
By Andrew Blackman - April 12, 2024
As Russian and Chinese armed forces compete with the U.S. in the resource-rich Arctic, the Pentagon is trying to figure out what a war would look like in one of the world’s most challenging territories. The Washington Post reports on how Navy SEALs and Green Berets are stress-testing the U.S.’s preparedness.
- The key takeaway was that any conflict in the High North would be an unmitigated nightmare for those sent to fight it. Captain Bill Gallagher, whose unit is involved in the exercise, said that even the most routine functions can pose an existential threat because of the extreme cold.
- With any casualty incurred in this environment, hypothermia can set in within minutes. Significant blood loss compounds the challenge. If a medic has to provide a transfusion, they must account for the fact that doing so will further reduce their patient’s temperature.
- The Arctic’s sheer expanse, and the advanced targeting capabilities possessed by the Russian and Chinese militaries, have raised doubts about providing wounded troops with medical assistance quickly enough to save their lives.
- As one army commander told the Post: “You have to get to your casualties faster, you have to treat them faster, you have to get to a warming tent faster. Everything is expedited.”