All missiles from Olenya-based bombers shot down in overnight attack on Ukraine

“Thanks to everyone who made this result happen,” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Telegram early Sunday morning as it became clear that all cruise missiles in Russia’s overnight attack were shot down by air defense systems.

It was late Saturday evening three Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya air base south of Murmansk. The planes flew south into launch positions in far distance from the border to Ukraine. The night became yet another large-scale attack.

Alerts were triggered across Ukraine, including in the western regions, Kyiv Independent reported.

A total of 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were shot down, a Telegram message from the Air Force said just before 7 am local time.

Another two Kinzhal missiles, launched from MiG-31K aircraft, were also shot down.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, also five Tu-22M3 bombers took off from Olenya a few minutes after the TU-95MS. There are, however, no reports about the mission of these planes.

A Tu-95MS can carry up to eight Kh-101 missiles, four mounted on underwing pylons.

Last spring the strategic air forces relocated more than 10 Tu-95M and Tu-160 long-range bombers to Olenya. The move came after Engels Air Base in Saratov region was hit by Ukrainian drones.

The air base has since become central for Russia’s terror bombing in Ukraine.

Olenya is 1,800 km north of Russia’s border with Ukraine, some 200 km east of the border with Norway and about 150 km from the border with NATO’s new member Finland.

The Olenya airbase is located some 90 km south of Murmansk. Distance to Finland is about 150 km and distance to the Norwegian border is about 200 km. Image from Google Earth