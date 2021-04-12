A third lava stream has opened at Iceland’s new volcano

The eruption has been continuing for three weeks — and could continue for years.

Three weeks after it first began erupting, an Icelandic volcano continues to spew out lava and more fissures have opened up.

A third eruption fissure cracked open on April 6, in between the two already existing ones.

Drone footage filmed on Friday showed the second fissure surrounded by a blanket of snow.

The volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, some 30 kilometers southwest of the capital Reykjavik, started to erupt on March 19 and has become a tourist attraction, drawing thousands of visitors.

Volcanologists have no idea how long the eruption will continue, saying it could stop soon or continue for years, possibly even decades.

Lava oozes from a new fissure near Fagradalsfjall, on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula on April 9, 2021. (Cat Gundry-Beck / Reuters)