A third lava stream has opened at Iceland’s new volcano

The eruption has been continuing for three weeks — and could continue for years.

Three weeks after it first began erupting, an Icelandic volcano continues to spew out lava and more fissures have opened up.

A third eruption fissure cracked open on April 6, in between the two already existing ones.

Drone footage filmed on Friday showed the second fissure surrounded by a blanket of snow.

The volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, some 30 kilometers southwest of the capital Reykjavik, started to erupt on March 19 and has become a tourist attraction, drawing thousands of visitors.

Volcanologists have no idea how long the eruption will continue, saying it could stop soon or continue for years, possibly even decades.