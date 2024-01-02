A Challenging Year for Svalbard Tourism

A somewhat gloomy year slides into a similar future for Svalbard tourism. Visit Svalbard reports several challenges linked to decreasing visitors and unclear regulation processes from authorities.

In addition, the warfare in Ukraine is affecting local conditions. Not to mention the climate crisis, which the leader of Visit Svalbard, Ronny Brunvoll, believes will have a more significant impact on remote destinations, such as Svalbard.

What have been the greatest challenges for Svalbard tourism this past year?

“In the tourism industry of Longyearbyen, and largely also in other private businesses, the flight situation worries us,” says Brunvoll, referring to high prices and few flights, among other things.

He is also worried about the drop in the number of guests in 2023.