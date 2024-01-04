🇬🇱 SEE YOU AT FUTURE GREENLAND 2024?

🇬🇱 SEE YOU AT FUTURE GREENLAND 2024?

Future Greenland, Greenland’s largest business conference will be held on May 14-15 2024. The conference is entitled Unlocking the potential for a sustainable Greenland – Why, How and What?

Future Greenland 2024 will focus on topics such as sustainability, diversity, Greenlandic food, potentials within Power-2-X, art and culture as a profession, as well as Greenland’s international trade relations and history.

As a prelude to the business conference, a youth business conference will also be held, where representatives from the younger generations will have the opportunity to discuss their wishes for the future of Greenland.

As usual, we offer an early bird discount for quick registration. See the program and register at www.futuregreenland.gl

Originally published on 3 January by Sulisitsisut – Grønlands Erhverv.

