🇺🇸 Undergrads: ACEP’s 2024 summer internship application opens Dec. 1

Press release from the Alaska Center for Energy and Power

Mark your calendars! The Alaska Center for Energy and Power Summer Internship Program will begin accepting applications for the summer 2024 cohort on Friday, Dec. 1. The application period is open through Thursday, Jan. 5, 2024 and successful applicants will be notified mid-Feb. To receive program updates, sign up here.

The ACEP Summer Internship Program is a diverse cohort of undergraduate interns who want to explore how to apply their curiosity and passions for computer science, electrical or mechanical engineering, community engagement, rural development, and science communication across the energy ecosystem of Alaska.

Interns gain hands-on research experience, faculty mentorship and applied skill development in the field of applied energy research over the course of a 10-week summer program. To learn about past intern projects, visit the internship program website.

Originally published on 15 November by the Alaska Center for Energy and Power.

