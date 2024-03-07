🇺🇸 U.S. DOE invests in transmission for remote and isolated communities

As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Department of Energy announced a Request for Proposals, or RFP, for up to $200 million for transmission projects to connect remote and isolated microgrids to existing infrastructure corridors in Alaska, Hawai’i and the territories of the United States.

These projects are funded by the president’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the Transmission Facilitation Program, or TFP, a $2.5 billion revolving fund that helps overcome financial hurdles facing new and upgraded transmission lines.

The public-private partnerships developed through this RFP will be designed to address the unique electric grid configurations and challenges faced by residents in these remote and often isolated communities. Strategic interconnection of existing microgrids to each other and to a larger operating transmission system will enhance grid reliability and resilience and expand access to clean, diverse and more affordable energy to lower electricity costs in these communities.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 31. DOE expects to notify selected applicants in October.

Learn more about TFP and application process.

Originally published on 6 March by Alaska Center for Energy and Power.

