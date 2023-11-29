🇺🇸 ARCTIC Toolkit: Students pave the way towards energy resiliency in rural Alaska

Press release from the Alaska Center for Energy and Power

This is an excerpt of a story from ACEP’s blog, From the Grid: Dispatches from Alaska’s Energy Sector. This article is part of the on-going “ARCTIC Toolkit” series that features stories about the tools, skills and experiences developed by the Alaska Regional Collaboration for Technology Innovation and Commercialization program.

By Savannah Crichton

Sometimes to get a job done in rural Alaska, you have to learn how to do it yourself.

Equipped with thermometers, hair dryers and infrared cameras, Alaska Teaching Through Technology students learned how to assess a home’s energy efficiency, make recommendations and weatherize buildings with accessible materials.

Resiliency is about rebounding from unique challenges, whether that be weathering an unpredictably brutal winter, enduring rising fuel prices or living on a microgrid off the road system. Participating T3 students gained a toolkit full of skills and weatherization gear that will not only keep a house warm and actualize cost savings for homeowners but also make a dynamic DIY impact within their communities.

Read the full story.

Originally published on 29 November by the Alaska Center for Energy and Power.

