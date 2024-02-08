🇺🇸 ACEP: Apply now to be part of the 2024 ARENA cohort

🇺🇸 ACEP: Apply now to be part of the 2024 ARENA cohort

The Arctic Remote Energy Networks Academy is now accepting applications for the 2024 program.

ARENA is an experiential knowledge-sharing program that convenes Northern energy champions to learn from one another and tour successful high-penetration renewable systems deployed in remote northern communities.

Combining visits to communities and participant knowledge exchanges with presentations and laboratory demonstrations, ARENA connects current and emerging energy practitioners with hands-on learning experiences, mentor and project development leaders from throughout the Circumpolar North. Please consider applying to be a part of this dynamic and diverse cohort in 2024.

The 2024 program will kick off in July in Alaska, convene again in October in Nunavut, Canada and possibly Greenland, before closing out the program in Iceland in January 2025.

In Alaska and Nunavut, the cohort will visit community-led and tribally-owned energy projects and meet the people who helped make them a success. In Iceland, the cohort will learn not only about Iceland’s exceptional innovations in geothermal technologies but also how the island nation has leveraged their cheap energy to achieve greater standards of sustainability and quality of life.

For remote clean energy projects to be successful, they need to be developed and championed from within communities. With small populations and the physical and financial difficulties of convening in remote communities, there are high barriers to remote energy champions connecting and learning from one another and other influential leaders in the industry. ARENA seeks to provide those networking and learning opportunities to support locally-led energy integration and sustainability.

ARENA is held in partnership with Canada, the U.S. and Iceland and endorsed by the Sustainable Development Working Group of the Arctic Council.

The application deadline is Wednesday, April 3.

For questions about ARENA or the application process, please contact Carolyn Loeffler ([email protected]).

Originally published on 6 February by ACEP.

