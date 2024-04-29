🇸🇪 US Among Top Buyers as Global Interest Surges for Eurovision in Sweden 2024

With the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 (ESC) fast approaching, people from all over the globe are flocking to Sweden for this music extravaganza from May 4th-11th. Malmö is gearing up for a global celebration, bringing togther music lovers from across the world with interest in the event extending far beyond the borders of Europe. The US, Germany, Denmark, and the UK are leading in foreign ticket sales, with the US taking the top spot among non-Europeans. UK, last year´s host country topping the list of international visitors, representing nearly a fifth of total ticket sales ,until March 2024. But it’s not just Europe; Australia and other non-European countries like Mexico, Brazil, and New Zealand are also showing huge interest. In fact, more than one in ten buyers come from a non-European continent and 66% of ticket buyers are from outside Sweden. According to online travel booking agency eDreams ODIGEO, Eurovision led to a 176% surge in global travel inquiries for Malmö from September 2023 to April 2024. Sweden with a remarkable track record of hosting ESC seven times and Malmö, hosting Eurovision for the third time, expects to rake in 310 million Swedish kronor (about 28 million USD). But as Eurovision fever grips Malmö for the third time, beyond the glitz of the competition, there’s so much more to explore in Sweden’s third-largest city. “We see Malmö as a place where people, cultural expressions, and traditions come together and get to know each other. This is what our event should also reflect. When people from over 80 countries are welcomed by Malmö residents with backgrounds from over 180 nations, it can be incredibly exciting,” says Karin Karlsson, Managing Director of Malmö City Event for the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. More and more people are discovering Malmö as a tourist destination, a trend that has been evident for many years. The tightly packed cultural offerings, rich food scene, and great diversity which all so easy to get around, attracts many. With people from so many countries coming together in Malmö, the city offers a diverse program for everyone. The centrepiece of the festivities is the Eurovision Village in Folkets Park, one of Sweden’s oldest public parks. The ESC programme includes performances by Malena Ernman together with the Malmö Magical Gospel Group, pop party with local ESC star Frans, as well as performances by American dance icon Robin S (“Show Me Love”). The Brändan Dance Rotunda will be transformed into the Dancing Queen Stage, including a Eurovision-themed roller skating disco, as well as DJs along the car-free Friisgatan Street, which will become ´Eurovision Street´. The Malmö Live Congress and Concert Hall will be the place to celebrate during the contest. This is where Malmö invites you to the opening ceremony and the grand closing party, a celebration of music and community. Malmö Live will also host the Turquoise Carpet and the EuroClub . Thanks to Malmö Live’s location, just a stone’s throw from Malmö Central Station, the Malmö Arena and the Eurovision Village can be reached in just a few minutes by train. Another highlight that has just been released is the unique ABBA World pop-up experience, celebrating fifty years since ABBA’s international breakthrough in Brighton 1974, with ‘Waterloo’. For the first time, fans will be able to experience all the different parts of ABBA under one roof. ABBA World invites both new and old fans to see parts of ABBA The Museum, ABBA Voyage, Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! The Party and Polar Music International. The exhibition, which spans two floors, offers ABBA fans space to create memories together and is open from 29 April to 13 May.

The Eurovision map and program

A map with distances between the venues, a full program for the Eurovision week, a guide to getting around town and more information and inspiration about ESC2024 . Top ten based on total ticket sales for Eurovision 2024 until March 2024. Sweden UK Denmark Germany USA Netherlands Australia Spain Ireland Poland The competition will be aired by national broadcasters in participating nations, on streaming service Peacock in the United States and on the Eurovision YouTube channel. Viewers in the U.S. and other nonparticipating countries can vote online or using the Eurovision app; viewers in participating countries can also vote by phone or text message.

Eurovision – A certified sustainable event

The ESC program has been certified as a sustainable event by Greentime . More than 100 measures have been implemented to take environmental and social responsibility. The purchase of materials is minimised by borrowing, recycling and sharing. Sustainable mobility solutions will be promoted, and vegetarian, climate-friendly meals will be served. Food waste is reduced, and tap water is offered. Single-use materials are avoided and LED lighting and renewable energy are used. The program is inclusive and open to all. Fair trade practices are encouraged, there is cooperation with local organisations, and there is a zero-tolerance policy against discrimination. Other things to see and do in Malmö

Malmö is a city with a rich history and modern flair, a happening place, where roughly half the residents are under the age of 35 (47%). A city tour could start with the iconic Turning Torso, currently the tallest building in Scandinavia. Art lovers chose to experience the city´s vibrant art scene with a visit to Malmö Konsthall or Moderna Museet . The city is also known for its urban art, with numerous murals and sculptures. Befitting the city´s vibe, Hangaren , is an indoor experience where urban artists have been creating monumental graffiti works since 2013. Local culture can be experienced at Malmö´s Opera and Music Theatre , which offers performances all year round. A Google Maps map shows the coolest nightlife hot spots in the city. Photo: Tina Axelsson/imagebank.sweden.se ( Download ) Foodies will be delighted by Malmö’s culinary offerings. Very popular with the locals is the lively market on Möllevångstorget , known as “Möllan”. Swedish meatballs are available in the architectural statement that is the Malmö Saluhall or you can take part in the culinary city tour “ Food Caravan “. If you have a sweet tooth, treat yourself to a Swedish fika – the Swedish tradition of coffee and pastries. In the heart of the old town sits Lilla Torg, a charming square with several cosy cafés and lively outdoor terraces. To get close to nature, Malmö’s numerous parks and beaches offer space to unwind. Swimming in the middle of the city? This is infact possible all year round in the historic cold bathhouse on Ribersborg Strand, complete with a view of the Öresund Bridge. Malmö is one of the top ten cycling cities in the world , so why not explore the city by bike? If you prefer to travel on the water, you can also experience Malmö from an electric boat or on a guided boat tour through the canals where you will learn more about the history and architecture. You can also explore Malmö at your own pace by kayak , SUP or pedal boat.

Swedish hits – the Eurovision winners’ favorite spots across Sweden

Sweden’s music scene, which extends well beyond ABBA, is attracting increasing international attention – and understandably so. The thriving music industry is vital to the country’s economy; Sweden is one of the top three countries in the world – alongside the USA and Britain – where export revenue outweighs that of imports. Following in the footsteps of past winners, you can set off on a tour of Sweden to discover their personal gems – as highlighted in past interviews and across social media. Find the list of previous winners’ favourite destinations across Sweden . For more information and inspiration on what to do in Malmö: visitsweden.com/malmö .

PR contact: Josefin Haraldsson, Head of PR Visit Sweden US, [email protected]