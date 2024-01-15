🇸🇪 New Analysis Software launched
By Arctic Business Journal - January 15, 2024
76
We are happy to announce our latest software release. After a year of extensive development we have increased the capacity of our forest analysis software in several areas.
- Strengthened AI
- Updated plant (seedling) inventory
- Updated species inventory
- Updated size class recognition
- Updated multi damage recognition (storm felled trees, barch beetle infestation)
- Strengthened Semi supervised machine learning
- Self organized systems data clustering
- Strengthened calculations (individual trees and aggregated stands with species separation)
- New height model
- New canopy models (species specific)
- New stem models (species specific)
- New volume calculations (species specific)
- Canopy coverage
- DBH
- Ground surface
- CO2-binding
- Natural stand delineation
- Strengthened automation
- Scalability
- Orthophoto generation
- DTM/DSM generation
- Stand delineation and automatic selection of AI models
- Reports
- GIS layer exports
Congratulations to our development team for excellent work and excellent results.
Want to know more? Please contact us!
Originally published on 12 January by Conifer Vision.
Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.
Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].