🇸🇪 New Analysis Software launched

We are happy to announce our latest software release. After a year of extensive development we have increased the capacity of our forest analysis software in several areas.

Strengthened AI Updated plant (seedling) inventory Updated species inventory Updated size class recognition Updated multi damage recognition (storm felled trees, barch beetle infestation) Strengthened Semi supervised machine learning Self organized systems data clustering

Strengthened calculations (individual trees and aggregated stands with species separation) New height model New canopy models (species specific) New stem models (species specific) New volume calculations (species specific) Canopy coverage DBH Ground surface CO 2 -binding Natural stand delineation

Strengthened automation Scalability Orthophoto generation DTM/DSM generation Stand delineation and automatic selection of AI models Reports GIS layer exports



Congratulations to our development team for excellent work and excellent results.

Want to know more? Please contact us!

Originally published on 12 January by Conifer Vision.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.