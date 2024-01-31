🇸🇪 Copperstone Resources: Main Hearing on environmental permit begins

By Arctic Business Journal - January 31, 2024
1
Viscaria Copper Project divested to Copperstone Resources

Today, the main hearing begins in the Land and Environmental Court at Umeå District Court to process Copperstone’s application for a permit under the Environmental Code for a reopening of the Viscaria copper mine in Kiruna. The main hearing is expected to last about three weeks.

During the main hearing, Copperstone will give an account of the content of the environmental permit application, while the authorities and others present will be given the opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. The judgment is normally announced within two months after the main hearing has ended. An appeal must be lodged within three weeks before the judgment becomes final. Appeals can be made to the Land and Environment Court of Appeal and then to the Supreme Court. Both an appeal to the Land and Environmental Court of Appeal and to the Supreme Court require leave to appeal.

“We expect the judgment to be appealed and have factored it into our timetable for a reopening in 2026. We hope that we can obtain a so-called execution order, which we also applied for in our environmental permit application, which will allow us to start relevant activities before the judgment becomes final. A possible appeal means that the verdict could become final in the second half of this year at the earliest,” says Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Copperstone Resources.

Copperstone’s documents in the matter are published on the company’s website under the Permit Portal tab https://copperstone.se/tillstandsportal

For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Olsson, CEO
Mobile: +46 (0) 703 – 420 570
Email: [email protected]

Press contact Daniel Kangas
Mobile: +46 (0) 702 – 262 656
[email protected]

[email protected] or www.copperstone.se

About Us
Copperstone Resources AB is a company scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provide good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The parent company’s shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker COPP).

Main Hearing on environmental permit begins

Originally published on 30 January by Copperstone Resources.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.

Announcements for publication can be submitted to [email protected].</small