🇳🇴 NIB starts the year with a NOK 2.5 billion Environmental Bond

On 11 January, NIB launched its first Environmental Bond (NEB) of 2024, a five-year issuance worth NOK 2.5 billion. The transaction follows a year of record disbursements to environmentally focused projects eligible for financing from NEB proceeds, marking a strong start to the year for NIB’s contribution to the sustainable finance market.

The proceeds from this transaction will be allocated to a separate portfolio for onward disbursement of loans to selected sustainable projects in the Nordic–Baltic region. In the past year alone, NIB has allocated over EUR 1.2 billion to a range of projects that align with the NEB’s environmental criteria, highlighting a strong demand for impactful environmental projects.

“With the successful launch of our first Environmental Bond for 2024, we reaffirm our commitment to the Nordic sustainable investor base. This NOK 2.5 billion issuance reflects our readiness to meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible investments,” says Jens Hellerup, Head of Funding & Investor Relations at NIB. “The strong response to our NEB, bolstered by last year’s record amount allocated to environmentally focused projects, highlights our capability and dedication to serving the evolving needs of our investors in the Nordic region.”

The transaction was driven by domestic investors with Danske Bank acting as the Lead Manager.

NIB reports on the impact for each project financed and the aggregated impact for the seven different financing categories. The impact tables as well as the list of all projects financed are available on the Bank’s website.

Bond summary terms: Issuer: Nordic Investment Bank Rating: Aaa / AAA by Moody’s / S&P Issue amount: NOK 2.5 billion Coupon: 3M Nibor +18bps Launch date: 11 January 2024 Payment date: 18 January 2024 Maturity date: 18 January 2029 Re-offer: 100% Listing: Nasdaq Helsinki Lead manager: Danske Bank ISIN: XS2750344447

NIB is an international financial institution owned by eight member countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The Bank finances private and public projects in and outside the member countries. NIB has the highest possible credit rating, AAA/Aaa, with the leading rating agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s.

