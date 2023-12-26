🇳🇴 Invites competition – turnkey contract

Press release from Rå Biopark

Rå Biopark announces a competition for pre-qualification for turnkey contract – technology and construction work in connection with a new biogas production facility in Storfjord municipality .

Rå Biopark will build a biogas plant in Storfjord municipality, in Skibotn, about two hours’ drive from Tromsø. The competition for the turnkey contract has now been announced on Doffin.

Facts about the project:

Rå Biopark is Northern Norway’s largest environmental collaboration, owned by six solid waste companies in the north:

Remiks Miljøpark, Hålogaland Ressursselskap, Avfallsservice, Reno-Vest, Lofoten Avfallsselskap and Finnmark Ressursselskap.

The company will receive organic waste from 41 municipalities in the north.

Raw materials that will be used in biogas production include: food waste from households and businesses, animal manure, fish sludge and silage, sewage sludge and industrial residues.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2025.

Approximately 60 GWh will be produced annually, which is equivalent to 6 million liters of diesel.

The project has received funding from Enova for a biogas plant, three filling stations and 15 heavy vehicles that can run on biogas.

Action holder: Rå Biopark AS

Offer deadline: 30.01.2024

Originally published on 22 December by Rå Biopark.

