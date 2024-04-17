🇳🇴 Hydro signs long-term power contract with Alpiq

The PPA will be part of Hydro’s Nordic power portfolio, which consists of captive power production of 9.4 TWh per year and a long-term contract portfolio of around 10 TWh.

Access to renewable power and modern technology enables Hydro to produce aluminium in Norway with a carbon footprint of about 75 percent less than the global average. Long-term power purchase agreements at competitive prices are crucial for Hydro to continue to lead the way in low-carbon aluminium globally.

The contract with Alpiq will be delivered to the SE3 price area.

About Hydro Hydro is a leading aluminium and renewable energy company committed to a sustainable future. Hydro’s purpose is to create more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways. Since 1905, Hydro has turned natural resources into valuable products for people and businesses, creating a safe and secure workplace for 33,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries. Learn more about Hydro