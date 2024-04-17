🇳🇴 Hydro signs long-term power contract with Alpiq
Hydro Energi AS has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Swiss energy provider Alpiq for the total delivery of 0.54 TWh during the period of 2025-2033.
The PPA will be part of Hydro’s Nordic power portfolio, which consists of captive power production of 9.4 TWh per year and a long-term contract portfolio of around 10 TWh.
Access to renewable power and modern technology enables Hydro to produce aluminium in Norway with a carbon footprint of about 75 percent less than the global average. Long-term power purchase agreements at competitive prices are crucial for Hydro to continue to lead the way in low-carbon aluminium globally.
The contract with Alpiq will be delivered to the SE3 price area.
About Hydro
Hydro is a leading aluminium and renewable energy company committed to a sustainable future. Hydro’s purpose is to create more viable societies by developing natural resources into products and solutions in innovative and efficient ways. Since 1905, Hydro has turned natural resources into valuable products for people and businesses, creating a safe and secure workplace for 33,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries. Learn more about Hydro
About Alpiq
Alpiq is a leading Swiss energy services provider and electricity producer that operates throughout Europe, including Norway, Sweden and Finland. It offers its customers comprehensive and efficient services in the fields of energy generation and marketing as well as energy optimization. With many years of experience in origination, it provides tailor made offers in long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). The Alpiq Group has around 1,200 employees and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland. alpiq.com
