🇳🇴 Aker Solutions awarded FEED for Celsio’s CCS Terminal at the port of Oslo.

Aker Solutions has been awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract by Hafslund Oslo Celsio (Celsio) to develop the CO2 terminal for intermediate storage and export to ship at the port of Oslo, Norway.

The FEED award follows Celsio’s cost reduction initiative for the Oslo CCS project and will serve the capture plant at the Celsio waste-to-energy plant at Klemetsrud with a transitional CO 2 storage facility at the port of Oslo for loading to ship and transporting the captured CO 2 to the Northern Lights terminal at Øygarden on the west coast of Norway.

Celsio’s waste incineration plant emits a significant proportion of the city’s total CO 2 emissions. The Celsio CCS project and the Northern Lights storage are part of Longship, the Norwegian Government’s carbon capture and storage project, which will also include CO 2 captured at Heidelberg Materials’ cement plant in Brevik, where the carbon capture plant is delivered by Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Solutions.

In November 2023, Aker Solutions and Aker Carbon Capture were awarded a FEED contract by Celsio to develop carbon capture at the waste-to-energy facility at Klemetsrud.

“At Aker Solutions, we have a growing track record in supporting our customers across the entire CCS value chain. From capture and transportation to permanent storage, we provide innovative solutions and work with leading partners to support CCS developments across the globe. We are committed to build on this expertise and further strengthen our relationship with Celsio. We are proud to have engineered a cost efficient and effective layout which enabled Celsio to proceed with the next phase of this landmark development,” said Henrik Inadomi, executive vice president, new energies at Aker Solutions.

“We are pleased to have Aker Solutions on board for the second phase of the FEED for our carbon capture project. Today’s announcement is a significant decision regarding transportation of our future captured CO 2 . However, it is not smooth sailing towards a new investment decision. We are still depending on improved framework conditions and income potential before the realization of carbon capture in Oslo,” says Knut Inderhaug, Managing Director at Hafslund Oslo Celsio.

Since April 2023, the Celsio carbon capture project has been through a cost reduction phase after the previous project cost estimate exceeded the investment budget. As part of the cost reduction phase, new vendors were brought in to present alternative solutions that could lower costs. Based on the concept study conducted, Aker Solutions were selected to perform a FEED for the CO 2 terminal at Oslo port, with the framework for a possible EPCIC.

Celsio’s waste-to-energy facility at Klemetsrud treats household waste, and waste from industry and enterprises. The waste treated at the facility consists of approximately 50 percent biogenic CO 2 , which creates the possibility to deliver negative emissions. The carbon capture project can provide unique learnings for the European waste-to-energy industry, which includes close to 20 facilities in Norway and around 500 similar facilities across Europe.

Originally published on 12 February by Aker Solutions.

