🇮🇸 Wise Up to Succeed: RU Professor Susanne Durst’s Collaborative Project for Practical Entrepreneurial Wisdom

Press release from Reykjavik University

30

Reykjavik University (RU) Professor Susanne Durst, alongside collaborators Florian Kragulj from Vienna University of Economics and Business – WU and Raysa Rocha from the University of Beira Interior – UBI, is leading a project with a straightforward goal: address key challenges in European entrepreneurship.

Challenges at Hand

Europe is grappling with a shortage of entrepreneurs, partly due to changing demographics and the unattractiveness of business succession. The “Wise Up to Succeed” project aims to change that narrative, making business succession more appealing.

Empowering Future Leaders

The project also recognises the need to reshape the thinking of business successors. With a goal of empowering these persons, the focus is on imparting practical wisdom for sustainable and responsible decision-making.

Practical Training Approach

A tailored c-VET curriculum zeroes in on SMEs business successors, emphasising responsible decision-making. Blending online learning with local and international peer workshops, the project introduces the Wise Up Game, an innovative tool embedding sustainability and responsibility in daily entrepreneurial practices.

Making Succession Attractive

The endgame is simple – making SMEs’ business succession more attractive. The project aims to embed sustainability and responsibility at the core of entrepreneurial choices by arming successors with skills for practically wise decisions.

Broad Impact

Beyond individual success stories, the project aims to contribute to European SMEs’ overall growth and sustainability. The results could be applied in various contexts.

Professor Durst’s Expertise

Professor Susanne Durst, recognised for her work in management, including a recent award-winning paper (Journal of Knowledge Management), brings her expertise to the project. Her leadership is instrumental in steering the initiative towards a practical and impactful outcome.

As the “Wise Up to Succeed” project unfolds, Professor Durst and her colleagues are committed to creating a new wave of entrepreneurs – knowledgeable, practical, and ready to make sustainable and responsible business decisions.

To learn more about the “Wise Up to Succeed” project, visit [https://www.wiseup2succeed.eu/].

Originally published on 22 December by Reykjavik University.

Announcements are published as a service to readers. The sender is responsible for all content.