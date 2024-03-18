🇮🇸 Washingtonians embrace Iceland

The Icelandic cultural festival Taste of Iceland took place in Washington, D.C., last week. The festival brought Icelandic food, beverages, music, design, literature, and wellness to D.C. locals.

This was Taste of Iceland’s third visit to Washington, D.C., and it is safe to say that the festival has established itself. This is the first stop on the festival’s 2024 tour, with upcoming stops in Denver, New York, and Seattle. This year, there were some new events, including a geology/volcanology presentation, an Icelandic cooking class, and an Icelandic design event where guests made a slice of felted wool pizza. Of course, there were the favorites: the yoga/sound bath with an Icelandic breakfast bar, a cocktail class, an Icelandic menu at Brasserie Beck, conversation with Icelandic crime fiction writers, and the Reykjavík Presents: Iceland Airwaves off-venue concert. The entire program for last week’s event can be found here.

Long story short, Washingtonians embraced Icelandic culture more eagerly than before, and demand for free early bird tickets to all festival events was overwhelming. Furthermore, the festival received excellent coverage in the local media, as these examples show:

Jeff Naples, global brand ambassador for Reyka Vodka, on Good Day DC Lion Lunch Hour

Fill your glass with Icelandic Cocktails as the Taste of Iceland festival returns to DC Mixologist Jeffrey Naples poured Icelandic Cocktails and previewed this weekend’s Taste of Iceland festival.

Helga Ólafsdóttir, manager of DesignMarch, and Birta Rós Brynjólfsdóttir, designer at Studio Flétta, on WJLA (ABC) Good Morning Washington:

Authors Ragnar Jónasson and Yrsa Sigurðardóttir on WJLA (ABC) Good Morning Washington:

The festival organizers are pleased with the success in Washington. They are excited to bring the festival to Denver in May, New York in September, and Seattle in October.

Taste of Iceland is organized by Business Iceland, under the banner of Inspired by Iceland, in partnership with Blue Lagoon Iceland, Iceland Music, Icelandair, Icelandia, Icelandic Glacial, Icelandic Lamb, Icelandic Provisions, Icelandic Seafood, Isavia, Landsvirkjun, Reyka Vodka, and Visit Reykjavik.

