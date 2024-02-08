🇮🇸 Terra’s CEO signed a contract for Hringiða 

Terra and KLAK – Icelandic Startups signed an agreement for continued cooperation for the business accelerator Hringiða, which focuses on solutions that promote sustainable development and support the circular economy. Terra has been a sponsor since 2022 and will have one representative on the project’s steering committee as well as providing funds for its operation. At the signing of the contract were Ásta Sóllilja Guðmundsdóttir, managing director of KLAK – Icelandic Startups and CEO of Terra, Valgeir M. Baldursson.

“Terra’s mission is to collect and return waste to an appropriate channel and as much as possible back to the circular economy. We always need to be open to new and better ways to use the resources that are now becoming waste. One of Terra’s main focuses when it comes to sustainability is better dealing with the earth, supporting circular thinking and having a positive impact on society, including by investing in innovation towards the circular economy. That’s why the collaborative project with Hringiða is very close to us,” says Valgeir M. Baldursson, CEO of Terra.

Hringiða’s goal is to promote the creation of powerful start-up companies in Iceland that are based on the concept of the circular economy, create valuable and interesting jobs and deliver results in environmental and climate matters in Iceland. Hringiða’s focal point consists of organized workshops and meetings with experts from the group of mentors from KLAK VMS. The progress of the participants under the guidance of the mentors results in a greatly increased probability that the start-ups in the early stages will succeed, to the benefit of Icelandic society.

“It is very pleasing to have Terra in continued cooperation with KLAK – Icelandic Startups on the business accelerator Hringiðu. Terra places great emphasis on circular thinking and entrepreneurship in its work and works according to the “zero-waste” philosophy. It is very important to have such a powerful person in Hringiða’s group of sponsors, both in terms of expertise on the problem and support for the startups,” Ástu Sóllilja Guðmundsdóttir, managing director of KLAK – Icelandic Startups, is quoted as saying.

Originally published on 2 February by Klak.

