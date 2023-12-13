🇮🇸 Start-ups receive allocations from the Technology Development Fund

Press release from KLAK—Icelandic startups

KLAK – Icelandic Startups wishes all the entrepreneurs and startups who have gone through KLAK’s business accelerators the best of luck with the fall allocation from the Technology Development Fund on December 13. All of them have attended lectures and workshops with eminent persons from the Icelandic business life and the innovation environment and met with experienced mentors from the KLAK VMS community of mentors.

KLAK is looking forward to meeting the start-ups who were allocated Sprota and Växt, but all of them will have access to Dafna, which are workshops and mentoring programs for Sprota and Växt grantees. Dafna is managed by KLAK in collaboration with the Technology Development Fund.

Finally, we would like to congratulate all these cool startups and entrepreneurs who received this year’s autumn allocation.

Wand



Ecosophy ehf. (the golden egg)

LóaLóa ehf. (Startup SuperNova)

Melta cycle solutions ehf. (Call)

Opus Futura ehf. (Startup SuperNova)

Skarpur ehf. (Startup SuperNova)

Growth



ArcanaBio ehf. (Startup SuperNova)

PLAIO ehf. (Startup SuperNova)

Euneo Health ehf. (Startup SuperNova)

SVAI ehf. (Startup SuperNova)

Sowilo ehf. (Startups Reykjavík under the name Rebutia)

HorseDay ehf. (To the sea and the countryside)

Marketing

PayAnalytics ehf.

Videntifier Technologies ehf. (the golden egg)

Market development

E1

Originally published on 7 December by KLAK-Icelandic Startups

